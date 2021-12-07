Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Down 29.5%

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) traded down 29.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 9,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

About Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.