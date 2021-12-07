Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,305. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.