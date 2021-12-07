PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

PCG opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Michael F purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

