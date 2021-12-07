Phala Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.17 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $121.98 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

