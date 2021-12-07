Phillip Eyler Sells 2,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.33. The stock had a trading volume of 292,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,384. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.19 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

