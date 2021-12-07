Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

