Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops One Day Volume of $82.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,113.30 or 0.99505282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00047560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00438244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00186207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,257,437 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

