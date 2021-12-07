PhoenixDAO Market Cap Hits $3.85 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $166,171.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00221586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007353 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

