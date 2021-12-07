Phore Price Down 18% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 18% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,019.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,559,231 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

