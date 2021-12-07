Phore Price Down 18% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,019.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004437 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00680272 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,559,231 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

