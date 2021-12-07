Pillar Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $131,332.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.