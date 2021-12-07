PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.26 and last traded at $91.49. 118,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 121,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $370,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,532.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $606,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

