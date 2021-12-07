PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

