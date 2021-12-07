Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,666,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,399,900.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow acquired 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.63. 248,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,265. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.35 million and a PE ratio of -68.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.