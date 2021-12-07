Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2,048.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00280920 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,251,399 coins and its circulating supply is 432,990,963 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

