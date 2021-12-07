Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 4,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PINS stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 7,085,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,162,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.