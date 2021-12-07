Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood Sells 8,235 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.74. 2,063,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,301. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $120,971,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

