Piper Sandler Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $585.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.