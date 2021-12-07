Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $268.86 million and approximately $573,381.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00345933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00147148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00092480 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,697,721 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

