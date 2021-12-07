Pirl Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 57% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. Pirl has a market cap of $42,994.47 and approximately $50.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

