Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $59,133.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,987,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

