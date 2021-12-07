PlayDapp Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $402.50 million and approximately $138.89 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00039315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00210444 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

