PlayFuel (PLF) One Day Volume Tops $7.50 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 7th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00210551 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

