Playkey (PKT) One Day Volume Tops $118,345.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $387,038.83 and $118,345.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00210749 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.