Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.57 and traded as high as C$4.60. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 31,623 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLZ.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$468.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

