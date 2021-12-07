PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Up 13.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s share price was up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 36,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,507,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,941,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,987 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,569.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

