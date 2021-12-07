PlotX Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. PlotX has a market cap of $2.32 million and $169,787.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.