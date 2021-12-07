Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

PLUG opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

