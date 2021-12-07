pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Hits $39.89 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001916 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $39.89 million and $14.38 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00222825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,854,683 coins and its circulating supply is 41,341,668 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

