POA Hits Market Cap of $49.65 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars.
