POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,690,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,318,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

