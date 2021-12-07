POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,690,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,312,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,690,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,318,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.