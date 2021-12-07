Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $172.27

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.27 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.26). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 327,793 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.75. The firm has a market cap of £470.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

