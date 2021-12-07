Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $30.38 on Top Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion and $1.82 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019764 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

