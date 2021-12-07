PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $1.87

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $1.20 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,518,380 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.