PolkaWar (PWAR) Market Capitalization Hits $8.82 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $2.14 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,652 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,652 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

