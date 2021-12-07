Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $10.29

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $10.29 or 0.00020099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $35.11 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

