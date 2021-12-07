Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Pool worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $547.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.18. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

