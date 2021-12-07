Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 1,828 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $12,613.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

PSTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

