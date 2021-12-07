PotCoin Price Down 7.9% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $199.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,451.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.62 or 0.08512355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00319123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.00937032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077877 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00413016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00317825 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,105,312 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

