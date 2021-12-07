Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Premier worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

