Presearch Achieves Market Cap of $101.56 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $101.56 million and $1.81 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00319938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

