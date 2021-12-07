Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS) Trading Down 0.3%

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.