Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Trading Down 0.8%

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.