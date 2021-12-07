Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 30,708 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 119.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

