Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

