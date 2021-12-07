Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 287,634 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 832,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 243,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.