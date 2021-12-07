Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.15.

PSA opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.81. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

