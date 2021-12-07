Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 10,612 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 110.2% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,968,000 after buying an additional 515,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5,228.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after buying an additional 499,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

