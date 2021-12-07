Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $260.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

