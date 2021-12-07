Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,083 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.